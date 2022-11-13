Constitution Hill doing everything right in preparation for Ascot

Nicky Henderson says Champion Hurdle favourite Constitution Hill is on course for the Coral Hurdle, despite ground concerns ahead of next weekend’s two-day fixture at Ascot.

The Michael Buckley-owned five-year-old led home an extraordinary one-two for the Seven Barrows yard when sent off the 9-4 joint-favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

It is a big week for Henderson with Supreme runner-up Jonbon expected to make his novice chasing debut at Warwick on Wednesday and then Constitution Hill primed for his seasonal bow three days later at Ascot on Saturday.

Henderson missed Saturday’s Paddy Power Gold Cup card at Cheltenham on doctor’s advice, but was working at Seven Barrows on Sunday morning.

He said: “I’m fine. I couldn’t stand not being at Cheltenham yesterday, but I was under orders. I’m banned for a couple of days but am following those orders.”

While there is rain in the forecast for the Berkshire track on Tuesday, there is no significant amount of precipitation expected over the following few days.

Henderson added: “I haven’t got as far as the ground at Ascot yet, but Constitution Hill has been out this morning and he’s all rip-roaring and ready to go, I hope.

“Obviously, like we are with everywhere, Cheltenham has been a little bit scary in places, due to the lack of rain.

“I’ve just been talking to Newbury because they have their gallops morning on Tuesday for the Coral Gold Cup meeting, and we have a whole team going there. You’ll see Shishkin and Epatante, Chantry House, Champ, First Street – they are all going there.

“Then we have Jonbon at Warwick on Wednesday in the novice chase and Constitution Hill on Saturday, so we are starting to get into it now.”