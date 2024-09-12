Constitution Hill in ‘particularly good form’ after wind operation

Nicky Henderson revealed Constitution Hill has undergone wind surgery as he looks forward to the new campaign with his star hurdler.

Although yet to taste defeat in eight starts under rules, the seven-year-old made it to the track only once last season, winning his second Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

National Hunt racing’s pre-eminent star was unable to defend his crown in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival due to a respiratory problem, while a possible comeback at Punchestown in the spring did not come off after he was hospitalised with suspected colic.

Henderson issued an upbeat report on Constitution Hill’s well-being after he returned from his summer break in July, though, and he has since undergone a minor operation ahead of a planned return in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on November 30.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, the Seven Barrows handler said: “We had a very enjoyable day yesterday with a large party here as part of National Racehorse Week.

“Altior paid us a visit from Mick and Chloe Fitzgerald’s where he is having a great retirement. He loved seeing his fans again. He looks absolutely stunning and is really enjoying life.

“Jonbon and Constitution Hill were not surprisingly very popular with the enthusiastic crowd. Constitution Hill is in particularly good form. He is still on the burly side following his summer holiday, but his work is starting to build up for his intended reappearance in the Fighting Fifth.

“He has had a wind operation a few weeks ago, which we feel might help him, and Jonbon looks absolutely magnificent and is on course to begin his next campaign in the Shloer chase at Cheltenham on November 17 before going on to the Tingle Creek, both of which he won last year.”