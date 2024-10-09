Constitution Hill ‘in terrific form’ with Fighting Fifth return in sight

Constitution Hill is reported to be in “terrific form” and with the winter’s main jumping action on the horizon, Nicky Henderson aims to have his string of stars “ready to rock and roll” sooner rather than later.

His unbeaten hurdler has long been National Hunt racing’s flagship name but an interrupted 2023-24 campaign saw him hit the track only once, when defending his Christmas Hurdle crown at Kempton on Boxing Day.

A respiratory problem discovered during a racecourse gallop at the same track scuppered a Champion Hurdle defence at Cheltenham and Constitution Hill then had a spell in a veterinary hospital due to a suspected colic at the end of March.

Having undergone a wind operation during the summer break, the Seven Barrows superstar is building up towards a return in Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle on November 30, with his handler pleased by what he is seeing at present.

“Constitution Hill is in great form, we’re ticking along and all is in good shape,” said Henderson.

“Newcastle is the objective and so far so good, we couldn’t be happier, he’s in terrific form.”

Henderson is unlikely to have a runner at Chepstow’s traditional jumps curtain raiser this weekend, but is hoping to have plenty of representation by the time Cheltenham hosts its first two-day fixture of the new campaign later this month.

“They all look well and we’re where we want to be,” continued Henderson.

“We’re probably not going to have anything this weekend, but we’ll be ready for the weekend after and then that first Cheltenham meeting, we’ll be ready to rock and roll.”

A new recruit Henderson can look forward to over the coming months is German Derby winner Palladium, who has joined the Seven Barrows cast having been bought for €1.4million at the Arc sales in France on Saturday.

Purchased to run in the colours of Lady Bamford, he is expected to embark on a hurdles campaign with William Hill introducing him into their Triumph Hurdle market at 25-1.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “As the winning-most trainer in the history of the Triumph, you have to take note when Nicky Henderson picks up an expensive juvenile hurdling prospect.

“And that’s what the master of Seven Barrows seems to have done with Palladium, bought at the weekend for a whopping €1.4 million in France, reportedly making the son of Gleneagles the most expensive jumps recruit ever.

“The German Derby winner is surely going to be one of the classiest Flat horses to go hurdling this season, so we’ve entered him into the Triumph Hurdle market at 25-1. There’s clearly a long way to go until Cheltenham, but who knows, Henderson might just have another superstar on his hands.”