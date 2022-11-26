26 November 2022

Constitution Hill makes perfect return with easy Fighting Fifth triumph

By NewsChain Sport
26 November 2022

Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill was an easy winner of the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.

The five-year-old is unbeaten under rules and was a 1-4 chance going into the Grade One, odds that did not look unfounded as he made all of the running and jumped with complete fluency.

Partnered by Nico de Boinville, he pulled clear of stablemate and two-time winner Epatante, crossing the line at a canter to win by 12 lengths with any amount in hand.

Paddy Power cut Constitution Hill from evens to 8-11 favourite for the Champion Hurdle, with Coral going 4-7 from 5-4 for the Cheltenham highlight.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

We’re gutted – Gareth Bale floored by Wales’ World Cup defeat to Iran

world news

Today at the World Cup: England look to wrap up place in last 16

world news

Charles to host first Christmas as King at Sandringham

news