Constitution Hill tops 11 contenders for Aintree Hurdle prize

Constitution Hill will face a maximum of 10 rivals when he bids to crown his fantastic campaign with victory in the William Hill Aintree Hurdle on Thursday.

Nicky Henderson’s stable star has graduated to open company with honours this term – slamming top-class stablemate Epatante in the Fighting Fifth at Newcastle and the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton before his brilliant display in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last month.

The six-year-old will be long odds-on to stretch his unbeaten record to seven on Merseyside before connections decide whether to head down the same route next season or pursue a career over fences.

Epatante won the Aintree Hurdle last season and could take on her esteemed stable companion again.

Gordon Elliott has entered Champion Hurdle third Zanahiyr, who could be joined on the trip from Ireland by stablemate Fil Dor, the Willie Mullins-trained Sharjah and Oliver McKiernan’s Meet And Greet.

Olly Murphy could saddle both Brewin’upastorm and Itchy Feet, with I Like To Move It (Nigel Twiston-Davies), Sceau Royal (Alan King) and Knappers Hill (Paul Nicholls) the other contenders.

The Aintree Hurdle is preceded by Alder Hey Aintree Bowl, which promises to be a fascinating affair.

Nicholls looks set to run Cheltenham Gold Cup runner-up Bravemansgame, while Henderson has stated his intention to step Shishkin up to three miles for the first time under rules.

With a late fall in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster in January effectively ruling out a tilt at the Grand National, Ga Law could take in the Bowl after finishing fifth in the Ryanair Chase last time.

“You must finish in the first four over three miles to qualify for the Grand National, which was the plan off the back of the Paddy Power,” trainer Jamie Snowden explained.

“Having not qualified for the National, we ran him in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. He stayed on very well up the hill to finish fifth – he probably ran a career-best over an inadequate trip that day, it was a good performance.

“We are keen to go up in trip so might look at the Aintree Bowl with him.”

Gold Cup third Conflated (Elliott), Gold Cup faller Ahoy Senor (Lucinda Russell) and last year’s Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard (Henry de Bromhead) also feature.

The first of four Grade Ones on the first day of the Grand National meeting is the two-and-a-half-mile Racehorse Lotto Manifesto Novices’ Chase.

Leading hopes include Cheltenham hero Stage Star (Nicholls) and Arkle runner-up Jonbon (Henderson), while Snowden may run Datsalrightgino, who was pulled up when not enjoying the testing ground in the Magners Plate at the Festival.

He added: “He has certainly improved going up to two miles and four furlongs and I think he will stay three miles.

“I’ve put him in the Manifesto and there is the decent Grade Two Novices’ Chase at Ayr, which is also an option.”

The Jewson Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle has attracted 15 youngsters, including a couple of Cheltenham absentees in Gary Moore’s Bo Zenith and the Milton Harris-trained Scriptwriter.