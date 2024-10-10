Coolmore and Godolphin provide ammunition for Dewhurst Stakes assault

Racing’s two big powerhouses, Coolmore and Godolphin, will face off in Saturday’s Darley Dewhurst Stakes by providing five of the six runners.

Coolmore, who back Aidan O’Brien’s Ballydoyle stable, are responsible for the favourite, The Lion In Winter, Expanded and Rock Of Cashel.

Godolphin, the brainchild of Sheikh Mohammed who sponsors the race through his Darley Stud banner, will see its colours carried by the Charlie Appleby-trained duo of the supplemented Shadow Of Light and Ancient Truth.

The only runner not from the two big stables is the Hugo Palmer-trained Seagulls Eleven, a close third in the National Stakes last time out.

O’Brien had a change of heart with The Lion In Winter, who unusually for a Ballydoyle inmate is by Sea The Stars, as he had been due to contest the Goffs Million after winning the Acomb Stakes at York.

The form has been given significant boost by the runner-up Wimbledon Hawkeye winning the Royal Lodge and the fourth The Waco Kid being successful in the Tattersalls Stakes.

Expanded, a Wootton Bassett colt, has won his only start while Rock of Cashel has been exposed since going up in grade.

Appleby’s pair also bring strong form to the table with Shadow Of Light really impressing when winning the Middle Park over six furlongs. He now goes up in trip.

Ancient Truth is unbeaten in three and comfortably accounted for Seagulls Eleven in the July Stakes.

Only 25 have been declared for the Club Godolphin Cesarewitch, despite the maximum field limit being 34.

They include last year’s winner The Shunter for Emmet Mullins and Willie Mullins’ dark horse Sea Of Sands.

Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroes Ralph Beckett and Rossa Ryan team up with Starzintheireyes one of seven in the Palace Pier Zetland Stakes, while Sir Michael Stoute’s Nightwalker is among six in the Emirates Autumn Stakes.