Coolmore land 2,000,000 guineas Frankel colt at Tattersalls
Coolmore saw off Godolphin and Juddmonte to land a Frankel yearling for 2,000,000 guineas on the second day of the Book 1 sale at Tattersalls in Newmarket.
Standing in the gangway, Coolmore’s MV Magnier was determined to secure the beautifully-bred colt, consigned by Anthony Oppenheimer and Hascombe and Valiant Stud.
“He is lovely horse and from a very successful stud in Hascombe, which has bred very good horses in the past and are very good breeders,” Magnier told Tattersalls.
“This is a well-bred horse; Frankel is flying and everyone (from the Coolmore team) liked him – and he goes to Ballydoyle.”
Oppenheimer, who was sat in the ring to see his colt sell, said: “So far we have done quite well, and sold four, and we have more to sell (over the whole of the October Sale).
“There were no regrets at all when he was going around the ring. I did not think we’d get as much as that; I know he is a very nice horses – refuelling the stud’s finances and it can’t do any harm!”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox