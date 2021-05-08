Copper strikes Swinton gold

Copperless could be heading for more competitive prizes after running away with the Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle at Haydock

The Galway and Greatwood Hurdles are already being suggested for the rapidly-improving six-year-old after he comprehensively disposed of 13 rivals to take this valuable prize.

Aidan Coleman took the shortest route on Olly Murphy’s charge before asking him for his effort. The 9-2 favourite was in command at the final flight and drew away to win by eight and a half lengths from Cormier.

Camprond was two lengths away third with Rowland Ward fourth.

Victory was handsome compensation for Copperless’ fall at Aintree last month when he looked certain to oblige.

“It was gutting what happened at Aintree. Obviously no fault of the young lad, (rider) Lewis Stones. He came to grief at the second last when looking to have the race at his mercy, but we’ve made amends today and he was quite impressive,” said Murphy.

“I was cursing the handicapper after he out him up 3lb for that, but how right he was.

“This horse is on an upward curve. I’m not sure where we go now, but today was a good pot and I’m chuffed.”

Copperless is co-owned by Murphy’s father Aiden and Alan Peterson.

“Dad is one of the unluckiest owners that’s ever owned racehorses, so I’m chuffed for him and chuffed for the Peterson family, who have supported me since I started training. It’s magic,” Murphy went on.

As for future plans, the handler added: “Whether he’d sneak into the Galway Hurdle at the bottom of the weights, I’m not sure. It’s certainly an option but the Greatwood is the obvious option at the moment. I’d say we’d stay hurdling for next season.

“I was very worried about the ground. If it had been a 20 grand race I’m not sure he’d have been here, but he handled the ground fine. It’s not as bad as you think.

“He was very impressive – he’s going to get clobbered for it, but he’s going to contest nice races from now on in.”

Dell’ Arca (11-1) came out of the clouds to snatch victory in the Pertemps Network Long Distance Handicap Hurdle.

The David Pipe-trained 12-year-old needed the long run-in from the final flight to reel in Trincomalee and score by a length in the hands of Fergus Gillard.

“I knew he would stay the trip and it was a such a long way from the last to the line, I needed every yard of it and he’s not stopped galloping,” said the 5lb claimer.

“When I won on Main Fact here it was a lot deeper. This place has done me good. Dell’ Arca is a lovely horse. I’m delighted for Caroline Tisdall (owner) and everyone at home. He’s such a yard favourite.”