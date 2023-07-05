Corballis takes Tipperary triumph in three-way thriller
Son Of Corballis defied odds of 25-1 to land the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Tipperary Stakes.
The two-year-old won on his debut over course and distance in April, but he was well beaten when seventh of 10 starters in the National Stakes at Sandown last time.
That performance clearly was not a fair reflection of his ability, and under Declan McDonogh he broke quickly from the stalls and made all of the running back on home turf.
He was challenged in the closing stages of the five-furlong affair by Aidan O’Brien’s Alabama, the 11-10 favourite, and Diego Dias’ 28-1 shot Gaenari.
Those two horses finished second in a dead heat, with the winner a neck ahead on the line.
Trainer Kieran Cotter said: “If he hadn’t run in Sandown he’d have been second-favourite today.
“He didn’t travel over well to Sandown, got interfered at the start and dropped back to last.
“He was a bit sick when he came home, but we gave him plenty time to recover and knew we had him 100% today.
“He is in the Weatherbys Super Sprint with just 8st 10lb, so that is a nice pot to be heading for after here, if he isn’t sold.
“He is a good, tough horse and should have a good career ahead of him.”
