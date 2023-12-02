Corbetts Cross opens fencing account at Fairyhouse
Corbetts Cross won what seems sure to prove an informative Jim Ryan Racecourse Services Beginners Chase at Fairyhouse.
Trained by Emmet Mullins, he was sent off the 9-4 favourite for last season’s Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle before crashing through the wing of the final flight when still holding every chance.
The six-year-old faced some stern opposition for this second start over fences, with Gordon Elliot’s Three Card Brag, Willie Mullins’ Nick Rockett and Henry de Bromhead’s Monty’s Star all highly thought of.
Corbetts Cross (2-1) ultimately won with a bit in hand for Mark Walsh as, jumping the last with a length to find on Three Card Brag who set the pace, he only had to be given a flick to quicken up smartly.
He won by three-quarters of a length from Three Card Brag with two and a half lengths back to Monty’s Star.
The winner was cut to 8-1 from 16s for the Turners at Cheltenham by Betfair and is 10s from 20s for the Brown Advisory.
“I suppose the run under his belt was a big advantage there. It’s tough going out there and that was probably the difference in it,” said Mullins.
“Getting a win in these beginners chases in Ireland is very difficult and they are all top-class races. I won’t necessarily be that confident the next day once they have a run under their belt.
“It’s great to get today out of the way and we can go on to bigger races hopefully.”
