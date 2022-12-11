11 December 2022

Cork card gets the go-ahead for Energumene return

11 December 2022

Champion Chase victor Energumene will get the chance to make his seasonal reappearance after this afternoon’s meeting at Cork passed a morning inspection, although Newcastle’s all-weather card has been called off.

The Willie Mullins-trained Energumene is the headline act in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase after romping to victory at both the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals last term.

His planned return was under threat due to the current cold snap, but the track was declared fit for action earlier than the planned 8am inspection.

Val O’Connell, the IHRB clerk of the course, said: “Following a precautionary inspection at Cork this morning, I am happy to say that the track is fit for racing and the meeting will go ahead.

“The ground is yielding to soft.”

Newcastle was not so fortunate though, with “hard ground” cited as the reason for cancellation following a 7.30am check.

Saturday’s meeting at the track was called off shortly before the first race due to concerns from trainers and jockeys about conditions and the course reports “insufficient improvement” overnight.

