Coroebus poised for starring role in St James’s Palace

Charlie Appleby’s 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus has one more piece of work scheduled on Saturday and then it will be all system’s go for Tuesday’s St James’s Palace Stakes.

The son on Dubawi beat his stable companion Native Trail, last year’s champion juvenile and subsequent Irish Guineas winner, in the first Classic of the season at Newmarket.

Coroebus is a general 4-9 shot to follow up in the St James’s Palace, a race his trainer came close to winning two years ago with Pinatubo, and it will be the colt’s first race around a bend having raced solely at Newmarket to date.

“Royal Ascot is the Olympics of the equestrian field in Europe and I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Appleby in a video released by Godolphin.

“Coroebus is our star horse on day one and it was always the plan to come here straight from the Guineas.

“His work has been more than pleasing us of late and he’s got his final piece of work to do on Saturday then all being well we’ll be there on Tuesday and he’ll be the horse they’ve all got to beat.

“Native Trail came out and won the Irish Guineas and won it well, it’s rock-solid form and as it stands it looks another good Guineas this year.”

Appleby is also set to run Noble Style in the Coventry, Man Of Promise and Lazuli in the King’s Stand, Star Safari in the Wolferton and Bandinelli in the Copper Horse Handicap on the first day.