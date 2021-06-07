Coronation Cup hero Pyledriver likely to sit out Royal Ascot

Coronation Cup hero Pyledriver is likely to sidestep Royal Ascot and wait for the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at the Berkshire track next month.

Joint trainer William Muir had pencilled in the Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday week for his stable star, but is currently minded to shelve that plan because Pyledriver’s battle with Al Aasy at Epsom on Friday has left a mark.

“It took a bit out of him – he didn’t eat brilliant for two nights but he licked up last night,” said Muir.

“The first night he normally does leave a bit, but the second night he’s normally back on it, so it probably took a little bit out of him.

“He’s got a Group One now, so let’s hope we can keep going.

“Royal Ascot was going to be the next race. But he’s going to need to knock the door down for me to be going there – otherwise we’ll wait for the King George.

He might just need longer than two weeks to get back to his best

“If he comes mad fresh by Monday when the confirmation stage is, then I’d think about it.

“But it was quite a battle on Friday. He might just need longer than two weeks to get back to his best. There’s no point going there if we’re not over this race.”