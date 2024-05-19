Coronation date next on Elmalka’s agenda

Roger Varian has confirmed Elmalka will be given the chance to join the select band of fillies to claim both the 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes when she heads to Royal Ascot for her next start.

The daughter of Kingman provided the Carlburg Stables handler with his first triumph in the fillies’ Classic when coming home strongly in the hands of Silvestre de Sousa earlier this month and Varian has been delighted with how she has responded since her big-race triumph at Newmarket.

With no rush to stretch out to 10 furlongs, Varian now plans to remain at a mile and see if Elmalka can emulate the likes of Russian Rhythm, Attraction and Sky Lantern, who are just some to follow up Classic success on the Rowley Mile at the Royal meeting.

Aidan O’Brien’s Winter was the last filly to complete the Newmarket/Ascot double in 2017 and Elmalka’s trainer is confident her best days could still be ahead of her, with her Guineas triumph coming on just her third career start.

Varian said: “She’s doing great and is in good form, she’s come out of her race very well and we couldn’t be more pleased with her to be honest.

“I think she will probably go to Royal Ascot for the Coronation Stakes next. I think she will sharpen up for her run in the Guineas. I have no doubt she will stay 10 furlongs, but I don’t think we have to rush up to 10.

“She is entitled to be a bit more streetwise at Ascot than she was at Newmarket and hopefully, even though she has won a Guineas, we will be able to see her best is still to come.

“The Guineas was only her third start and I thought she was a bit green in stages, so I think she will improve for the run.”