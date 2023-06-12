Coronation heroine Russian Rhythm ‘was always special’ to Fallon

Kieren Fallon knew from the very first moment Russian Rhythm was a special filly. And so she proved when storming to Royal Ascot glory 20 years ago.

Trained by Sir Michael Stoute, Fallon first got to sit on the daughter of Kingmambo on the gallops in Newmarket at the beginning of her racing journey and it did not take him long to realise he was aboard a thoroughbred of the highest order, with his mind already drifting 12 months down the line to when she would get to contest the 1000 Guineas.

Having completed Fallon’s prophecy by securing Classic honours at Newmarket in the spring of 2003, attentions turned to Royal Ascot where the Cheveley Park Stud-owned Russian Rhythm would be assigned the task of completing the 1000 Guineas/Coronation Stakes double.

Although a regular in the winner’s enclosure at the Royal meeting, Russian Rhythm would go on to fittingly provide Fallon with his sole Coronation Stakes victory, justifying odds-on favouritism to see off Soviet Song.

“She won the Coronation and she was an amazing filly,” said Fallon.

“She probably didn’t get the recognition I think she should have done. I remember the first time I ever rode her it was up the Limekilns and a place they call the golden mile. She was a two-year-old and it was one of her first pieces of work, and I said this filly was something else. All I could think about was the Guineas, she was always special.”

Following her Royal Ascot triumph, Russian Rhythm went on to add another Group One in the Nassau Stakes and although only one further success in the following year’s Lockinge Stakes was to follow as injury curtailed her on-track career, there are few fillies that Fallon holds in higher esteem.

He continued: “She was like a colt, she had some stamp to her and everything about her was amazing. It was like driving a Rolls Royce, she had this cruising speed and you just floated on her. I will never forget that filly.

“She was an exceptional filly. I won the 1000 Guineas four times, nine (Guineas) in all if you include the colts, but she stood out by a mile. I rode Ouija Board, Bosra Sham and Russian Rhythm – they were the three. They were all stamped the same, they were like colts and had serious engines and serious temperaments, and I was lucky to come across Russian Rhythm.”

The 2003 edition proved to be a fruitful Royal Ascot for Fallon as he also got his hands on the Gold Cup for the first time when steering Mr Dinos to a six-length victory over Persian Punch for Paul Cole in the week’s feature.

He went on to add a second Gold Cup three years later when guiding Yeats to the first of four victories in the race, and having ridden many big winners at the Royal meeting over the course of his decorated career, the five-day festival holds a special place in the six-time champion jockey’s memories.

“Royal Ascot is amazing. It’s unique,” continued Fallon.

“You go down there on the Tuesday and you stay there for the week, everyone comes together from all over the world, you can have your parties after racing on the evenings, it’s just amazing. You have the royal family there. The Queen was a highlight of the whole week from start to finish – forget the horses, sometimes people just wanted to see the Queen.

“For all the great horses I had to ride – and that was some feeling and a buzz – but it is also a buzz when you walked into the paddock and saw the royal family. It really is something not a lot of people experience and the pleasure you get from it you take to your grave.

It's once-in-a-lifetime thing, Royal Ascot, it's like heaven.

“When you were on horses for Aidan (O’Brien) and Sir Michael you knew you were on live ones, but even to get rides down there was special.

“There were times when I was starting out when I could have had five good rides at Redcar or somewhere like that, but you’re not even thinking about that, you want to go to Ascot just to be part of it. It’s once-in-a-lifetime thing, Royal Ascot, it’s like heaven.”