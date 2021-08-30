Corviglia continues progression at Roscommon
Corviglia could have booked her place on Irish Champions Weekend in comfortably landing a second career success at Roscommon
The Listed Ingabelle Stakes over seven furlongs at Leopardstown on September 11 is a potential target, after the daughter of Karakontie dispensed with the opposition in the Irish EBF Median Sires Series Race.
Making all the running, the Jessica Harrington-trained filly stayed on strongly to beat Gwan So by four lengths, with Tuwaiq three and a half lengths away in third, following up her win at Leopardstown last month.
Kate Harrington, assistant to her mother, said: “Her form has worked out with the filly that was second to her (Limiti Di Greccio) winning next time at Leopardstown.
“Her work at home has come forward and mum will have a chat with Alan (Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family) and the team to see where they want to go next.
“I’d imagine the Listed Ingabelle Stakes at Leopardstown on Champions Weekend could be next for her.”
She added: “She’s from a lovely family and the dam is a sister to the Oaks winner Light Shift.”