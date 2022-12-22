Cougar all set for Christmas test

Padraig Roche is excited to see Cougar test his powers at Grade Two level in the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle at Leopardstown on Monday.

Having achieved a Flat rating of 92 after winning a Curragh maiden by seven lengths for Aidan O’Brien during the summer, the son of Deep Impact is now two from two over hurdles.

A successful start to his jumping career at Gowran Park was followed by a comfortable victory at Down Royal in early November, since when he has been kept fresh for his Christmas assignment.

Roche said: “He seems in good form, so all going well the plan is to run on St Stephen’s Day.

“We decided to wait after Down Royal and so far, so good. We’re looking forward to running him.”

This is the second season running Roche has trained a high-class juvenile for leading owner JP McManus, with Brazil providing him with a first Cheltenham Festival success in the Boodles in March.

Roche admits it is difficult to compare the pair, adding: “They don’t work together or anything and they’re two completely different horses.

“Cougar is very exciting and a nice horse to have. The Leopardstown race looks very competitive so it’ll be something to look forward to.”

Brazil could also be in action over the festive period after being entered for the Grade Two Coolmore NH Sires Kew Gardens Hurdle at Limerick on December 29.

The Galileo colt saw off the potentially high-class Gaelic Warrior when claiming Festival glory and was last seen beating subsequent chase winner Fil Dor in the Grade Three Fishery Lane Hurdle at Naas last month.

“He has the entry in Limerick. Frank (Berry, racing manager) and JP will decide if they want to run him or not, but he’s in good form at home anyway,” said Roche.

“He came out of Naas very well and we’re very happy with him, so we’ll see how things pan out.

“It’s very exciting. We’re very lucky to have two nice horses, it’s great.”