Cox keen on Inisherin rematch with Jasour

Clive Cox is excited to head to Newmarket with his Royal Ascot third Jasour, where he could face a Commonwealth Cup rematch with Inisherin in the My Pension Expert July Cup.

Winner of the July Stakes as a juvenile, the son of Havana Grey has already advertised his suitability for the July Course at Headquarters.

Although he somewhat lost his way after securing Group Two honours at two, he has rediscovered his best this term and after winning at Ascot on Trials day in the Pavilion Stakes, was a highly respectable third on his return to Group One action at the Royal meeting.

Slowly away and then keen in the early stages, Jasour made eye-catching progress in the second half of the six-furlong event.

Having moved stylishly into contention, he did not quite have enough in reserve to chase down the impressive Kevin Ryan-trained winner, but Cox was pleased with the run and believes his colt can mix it with the cream of the sprinting crop.

“He ran a really nice race and there is still a bit of fine-tuning and work to do, but we are very much positive about the performance,” said Cox.

“I’m encouraged by the way he has come out of the race; the winner was very impressive, but I feel we can improve on our performance.

“He was very keen early, there’s no two ways about it, he was very fresh and well in himself and we have work to do. But you have to take encouragement – and the way he finished, despite his keenness, makes me very positive about finding the required improvement.”

He went on: “He’s shown an understanding with the track at Newmarket when winning the July Stakes last year and I’m very happy summer ground is what he appreciates.

“With three-year-olds having a very strong record in the July Cup, I’m very keen we follow that path.”

Cox was also pleased with the performance of Kerdos, who was a creditable fifth in the King Charles III Stakes on the opening day of the Royal meeting.

It was a display which backed up his previous win in Haydock’s Temple Stakes on easier ground and connections will continue to aim high with the improving four-year-old.

“He ran a really nice race and the quicker surface was probably the difference between the outcome there and the Temple,” continued Cox.

“It was a very solid performance and he has come out of the race really well. I think he can continue running in these good races and Kerdos and Jasour are two exciting horses going forwards – and I’m really happy with how they have come out of Ascot.”