Cox wants dry spell ahead of Ghostwriter’s International bid

Clive Cox’s Ghostwriter is gearing up to take to the Knavesmire in the Juddmonte International at York.

The Invincible Spirit colt was unbeaten at two and followed up on that promise when fourth in the 2000 Guineas on his first start as a three-year-old.

Fourth also in the Prix du Jockey Club, France’s answer to the Derby, the bay then took his chance in the Coral-Eclipse and ran a fine race to finish third behind City Of Troy when beaten two lengths.

Al Riffa was the other horse ahead of him, a subsequent German Group One winner, and Ghostwriter will be tested again at the same level when he lines up for the Juddmonte International next week.

“I think we were close enough last time that it keeps us hopeful that we can run a similar sort of contest,” said Cox.

“The rain that fell the night before at Sandown would’ve taken a little bit of impact from our performance, so I hope that we can look forward to coming up to York on some nice ground.

“He’s a horse that we’ve been pleased with his progress. Unbeaten at two and so far this year he has run with huge credit.

“Stepping up to a mile and a quarter, he ran very well in the Eclipse against City Of Troy and also Al Riffa, who franked the form yesterday with his Group One success in Germany.

“We bring a good level of form and we’re very much hoping the ground remains drier rather than wetter from his point of view. I’m happy he’s had a good timeframe from his last run to here and he continues to please me with his development, progress and work at home.

“He’s in really good order – I’m very happy. We know him really well now and he’s the sort of horse that we have a great routine at home with. Hopefully, that will see him come up to York in good form.”

Cox may also be represented in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe Stakes on the Friday of the meeting, as Kerdos could line up in the five-furlong Group One.

The horse was fifth behind Big Evs in the King George Qatar Stakes, beaten two lengths, when last seen but will conversely need cut in the ground if he is to take his chance in the Nunthorpe.

Cox said: “He’s a sprinter that’s building in strength and confidence as we go forward. After winning the Temple earlier in the year, I’m absolutely certain he’s going to continue that winning trail before too long.

“He ran really well at Goodwood, especially as he shouldered a Group Two penalty. We were very pleased with that performance. He’s come out of the race in very good order.

“The ground was quick enough for him at Goodwood and we are not a definite runner yet (at York). We will be watching the forecast. Hopefully we’re getting drier ground for Ghostwriter – we would appreciate any rain for Kerdos.”