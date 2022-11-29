Crawford enjoys ‘unbelievable’ Ayr four-timer

Stuart Crawford had never had a treble before racing at Ayr on Tuesday, yet enjoyed a 313.5-1 four-timer – with Daryl Jacob riding three winners for owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede.

Jacob made the journey north and maintained his red-hot form as his last five rides have now all been winners. He partnered the first three of Crawford’s winners.

Crawford, based in County Antrim, is a regular visitor to the Scottish tracks but sent three nice prospects this time.

Largy Shark (10-1) had decent bumper form to his name but needed to bounce back from a poor run at Navan two weeks ago in the Virgin Bet Fives Novices’ Hurdle.

He had no trouble in disposing of odds-on favourite Gaillimh A Stor by four lengths.

Carnfunnock (1-5 favourite) was backed as if defeat was out of the question in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Hurdle, and so it proved as he cruised to a six-length win.

Completing the treble was Gold Cup Bailly (100-30), who made all and jumped impressively to hold off Doctor Ken in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase.

To cap a great day for the owners, the Willie Mullins-trained Tax For Max also won at Punchestown.

Stephen Connor rode Largy Valley (9-2) in the closing bumper on a memorable afternoon for the team.

“I had this day picked out a while back with a few races targeted and thankfully it has worked out – more often than not it doesn’t happen,” said Crawford.

“Daryl was brilliant on Gold Cup Bailly. We’d taken him to Ayr before over hurdles and he was beaten by Ahoy Senor and we were disappointed and felt we hadn’t made enough use of him and I think Daryl had that in mind

“I think softer ground will suit him better but we can start looking at some nice races now. The horse he beat (Doctor Ken) won a good race at Aintree, so I think the form is good.

“There could be a nice race in any of the first three. Carnfunnock’s bumper form was rock solid bar one run when he wasn’t right at Punchestown, but he was close to Sandor Clegane who just won (at Punchestown), we were both behind Facile Vega.

“The bumper winner was very green so Stephen did very well. I thought he always looked like winning.

“I’d never even had a treble before today, so even before the bumper it was my best ever day. To have four, it’s unbelievable.”

I'd never even had a treble before today, so even before the bumper it was my best ever day. To have four, it's unbelievable

Lisloran landed a gamble in the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase.

Having been available at 66-1 in the early markets, the six-year-old won at 100-30 for permit holder Russell Ross, who was celebrating just his second winner under Rules and his first as a permit holder.

He told Racing TV: “Last time they went a bit quick for him but he rode him handier today and he jumped great.

“We’re the other side of Consett. I’m a farrier and we’ve had pointers forever and a day. I’ve only got two in training.

“I took a permit out when my nephew Ross (Chapman) went professional just for a few to ride.

“I don’t know where the gamble came from, it definitely wasn’t me!”