Create Belief first Royal Ascot winner for Johnny Murtagh as trainer

Johnny Murtagh celebrated his first winner as a trainer at Royal Ascot when Create Belief turned the Sandringham Stakes into a rout.

Murtagh enjoyed many memorable days in the saddle at the meeting – but very few will have given him as much satisfaction as this victory.

Well-backed when the torrential rain hit overnight, Create Belief was sent off a 6-1 chance in a field that saw nine non-runners due to the worsening conditions.

Ridden by Ben Coen – another to be celebrating a first Royal Ascot winner – Create Belief put the race to bed a long way out.

She cruised into the lead with a furlong and a half to run and despite being put up 10lb for a win in a big handicap at the Curragh last time out, she sprinted clear.

Sir Michael Stoute’s 5-1 favourite Samoot was the only filly to give any sort of chase, but she had no answer and was beaten five and a half lengths. Messidor was third, with She Do fourth.

Coen sported the colours of the RacehorseClub, who were second in the Grand National with Balko Des Flos.

The rider said: “It’s a huge win and a great feeling to be part of it. She travelled so easily and loved the ground. You can ride her any way you want, she’s such an uncomplicated filly.

“I couldn’t ask for a better mentor than Johnny. It’s my first time here and it’s a big help having someone like him behind me.”

Create Belief is set to step up in class now (PA Wire)

Murtagh was delighted to secure his inaugural winner at the showpiece fixture and said: “It feels extremely special. It’s a dream come true. I’m very proud of my family and team. It’s much tougher this training game as you are with them all the time. But the staff have put in so much hard work.

“Royal Ascot is the best week of the year, it’s very special, it’s magical and to come back and train a winner now after all those successes as a jockey, I’m just absolutely thrilled.

“It was not ideal for my filly with an 8lb penalty, but when the rain came it really helped her chances.

“She’s progressing and hopefully she can keep going now. She’s on the up and hopefully she can go on now and be competitive in Group races.

“We always thought she was a stakes filly in the making and she has been working well, so it wasn’t a surprise, maybe how easy she won, but I wasn’t surprised she won today.”

Quickthorn was a comfortable winner of the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (PA Wire)

Oisin Murphy secured his second win of the day, and his fourth at the meeting, as 7-2 favourite Quickthorn relished the conditions in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

Murphy settled on the heels of the pacesetting Zabeel Champion and was perfectly placed to make his challenge as the field turned for home.

Hollie Doyle shot up the inside rail on last year’s victor Scarlet Dragon, while Raymond Tusk and Mirann tried to take a hand in the finish, but Murphy had plenty up his sleeve on the Hughie Morrison-trained Quickthorn, who stretched clear in the final furlong.

Raymond Tusk was a length and a half back in second, with the gutsy Zabeel Champion beaten three-quarters of a length in third.

Morrison said: “I’m so relieved the meeting was on.

“This horse didn’t come to hand quickly – he was leggy and weak and came back a bit sore last year. But when he did a bit of work with a filly called Urban Artist and then she came second in a Group Three, my spirits soared.

“We’ve won this four times now. It’s our sort of race.”