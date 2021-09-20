Create Belief team eye Newmarket and ParisLongchamp options

Create Belief has two possible options as connections look to end a dream season on a high.

The Johnny Murtagh-trained filly was bought by the RacehorseClub syndicate and became a fairytale first Royal Ascot winner for members in the Sandringham.

She has since landed a Group Three at Leopardstown and was set to step up to Group One company in the Matron Stakes before Murtagh felt the ground had turned too fast.

Her options now are either the Kingdom of Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket or the Prix de la Foret at ParisLongchamp.

“Create Belief missed the Matron as Johnny felt the ground was too quick,” said RacehorseClub ambassador Freddy Tylicki.

“She’s very progressive and has done nothing wrong so far this year, going from strength to strength.

“When she won her maiden well, she then stepped up to 10 furlongs and Listed company, but that was just a little too soon.

“Johnny decided to bring her back in trip and run her in a handicap at the Curragh, which she won and then she won at Ascot.”

Johnny will pick the right race, he just doesn't want to jar her up as she's got a bit of a knee action

He went on: “Last time she won the Desmond Stakes at Leopardstown and she won that cosily. She looked a high calibre filly who is improving all the time – she’s very exciting.

“As for her next race, there’s the Sun Chariot or the Foret on Arc weekend – the ground is very important to her. They are the two main options.

“Johnny will pick the right race, he just doesn’t want to jar her up as she’s got a bit of a knee action.

“I don’t think coming back to seven would be a worry. It would be the first time she’d run over it, but she’s got early speed and switches off well. Seven on softish ground wouldn’t be an issue for her.”