Creative Force is with Appleby in Jersey one-two

Charlie Appleby dominated the Jersey Stakes with Creative Force beating stablemate Naval Crown at Royal Ascot

Creative Force headed into the race on the back of three straight wins, with his only career defeat coming in last year’s Coventry Stakes.

He was, though, stepping up in trip to seven furlongs for the first time, while Naval Crown had shown his class – and stamina – when finishing a fine fourth in the 2000 Guineas.

William Buick grabbed the rail on Naval Crown and attempted to make just about all the running and had the rest of his side beaten with half a furlong to run – but James Doyle, who had to come from the unfavoured centre of the track, made up plenty of ground and ran on strongly to win by a length and a quarter.

Charlie Fellowes’ filly Vadream outran her 28-1 odds in third, with Rhythm Master returning to form in fourth.

Appleby said: “We were quite hopeful on his pedigree he’d stay and on what he had showed us at home with his attitude and the way he’s been finishing his races.

“The way he has been galloping we thought the step up to seven would be within his realm and he has duly obliged. James gave him a lovely realm. He had to sit and be patient on him to get this trip on this ground.

“I’m so delighted for the team to get a second winner one the board this week.

“People say why do you run the two together, but you have to give yourself the best chance of winning and we had two brave horses there and we’re delighted to have the one-two.

“We’ll look at the Maurice de Gheest, dropping back half a furlong – he travels well and picked up well.

“It’s a race that will suit his profile and maybe the same for Naval Crown. The two might take each other on again.”

Creative Force (white hat) gets the better of Naval Crown (right) (PA Wire)

Doyle said: “It’s been a long week! We’ve hit the crossbar a couple of times, but I was quietly confident on this one, I loved him at Newbury.

“When you go back through his form he had subsequent winners from this week behind so the draw was the only slight worry.

“He’s a brave horse because from basically three furlongs out he had to do it all by himself. I had to keep an eye on the other group, but it’s not easy. Full credit to Charlie, I can’t thank him enough.”

Fellowes said of Vadream: “She’s got so much speed and I felt this track would suit her dropping to seven. To do that against the boys was pretty impressive. She just ran her heart out. I’m not entirely sure where she will go, but one race that springs to mind is the Oak Tree over seven at Goodwood.”

Richard Fahey added of Rhythm Master: “He’s been tricky as he likes the boys and the girls and can be a handful, but that’s his preferred ground and he seemed to gallop out well which means we might be getting there.”