Crisford pondering adding Arabian Dusk to Prix Morny field

Ed Crisford has raised the possibility of supplementing Arabian Dusk for next weekend’s Prix Morny at Deauville.

Crisford, who trains the filly jointly with his father, Simon, said her other option is the Lowther Stakes at York.

She sprang to prominence when winning the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes at Newmarket’s July meeting and as that race is a Group Two, she would be carrying a penalty at York.

With the Morny being a Group One, and against colts, she would be in receipt of weight from most of her rivals. She would need to be added to the field at a cost of €25,200.

“She’s in at York and there’s the Prix Morny next week as well. We’ll see how she is this week but potentially she could be supplemented for the Prix Morny,” Ed Crisford said on Sky Sports Racing.

“It’s weather related and X,Y,Z but she’s an improving filly and did it very well in the Duchess of Cambridge and I think she’s got a lot more to give, she’s an exciting prospect.

“I think she could definitely stay seven (furlongs) this season but whether we just keep her to six as she’s a very relaxed filly (I don’t know), she can hit the front and prick her ears but she’s a lovely filly and York or Deauville will suit her.”

The Crisfords will also be involved at Deauville this weekend when the unbeaten Quddwah steps up to Group One company for the first time in the Prix Jacques le Marois.

Twice a winner at Ascot this season already, he faces his toughest task to date.

Crisford said: “He’s been really good since Ascot and we’ve been really happy with his improvement this year coming through Listed and Group Two races. He’s very lightly-raced so he’s still got it all ahead of him.

“Now he’s going into the top level we’ll see where he sits at the table.

“He idles when he hits the front, he did that with Callum (Shepherd) last time while first time out he only just got there on the line – he can do it at home in his gallops, he just pricks his ears and says he’s done enough.

“So it is hard to gauge (how good he is) but he’s done nothing wrong in his four races, he’s a beautifully bred colt and it’s now time to see where we sit, he’s got all the qualities of being a proper candidate at Group One level.”