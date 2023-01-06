Crisfords may have World Cup contender on their hands as Algiers stars at Meydan

Algiers threw his hat into the ring as a potential Saudi Cup and Dubai World Cup contender with a runaway victory in round one of the Al Maktoum Challenge at Meydan.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s charge won a Group Three at Jebel Ali last winter before finishing down the field in the Godolphin Mile on Dubai World Cup night.

However, the six-year-old showed his true worth on his return to Britain – winning on the turf at York in October before pushing George Boughey’s Royal Ascot winner Missed The Cut close in a thrilling climax to Lingfield’s Churchill Stakes the following month.

Algiers was due to return to Lingfield for the Quebec Stakes just before Christmas, but with that fixture abandoned he instead headed straight for Dubai and was back over a mile and returning to dirt in the hands of James Doyle.

Always travelling strongly, the gelded son of Shamardal moved smoothly to the front rounding the home turn before pulling six and a half lengths clear.

“He missed the Quebec with the weather freezing everything over, but he was fit and well coming into tonight and it was a very good performance,” said Ed Crisford.

“We were a bit concerned about the draw as if you get a bit of kickback it can be tough on them, especially if they’re not seasoned on it, but he travelled extremely well and I thought James rode a very sensible race.

“He was drawn 15 in the Godolphin Mile last year and he was out the back and it was just one of those runs you put a line through. It’s all about how they jump and travel on dirt and today he did it the right way round.

“He has also been gelded since last year. He put in a career-best performance at Lingfield when Missed The Cut just beat him and tonight he’s beaten seasoned dirt horses and put it to bed very quickly, so it looks like he’s improved again.”

We'll probably keep him to dirt, but he's versatile trip-wise and he'll be in all the races building up to World Cup night

While keen to let the dust settle before firming up plans, Crisford is looking forward to seeing him have a crack at some major prizes in the coming weeks.

He added: “We’ll have to have a look at it. There’s another Al Maktoum Challenge coming up over a mile and a quarter and he’s in the Saudi Cup.

“We’ll probably keep him to dirt, but he’s versatile trip-wise and he’ll be in all the races building up to World Cup night.

“When you win an Al Maktoum Challenge like he has you’ve got to be thinking about that (Dubai World Cup), but that isn’t until the end of March and there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge between now and then.”

Doyle went on to complete a treble on the card, with the Charlie Appleby-trained Al Suhail setting a new seven-furlong track record in the Group Two Al Fahidi Fort before Lazuli beat stablemate Man Of Promise over five furlongs in the Ertijaal Dubai Dash.

Of Al Suhail, Appleby said: “His homework’s been good and as we’ve seen out here before he’s a strong traveller.

“He’s got an abundance of talent there. Sometimes he has his own ideas about it, but he’s travelled into it supremely well and picked up very nicely.”

There was also success for Britain in the Dubai Racing Club Classic Handicap, with the returning Enemy taking top honours for Ian Williams and Richard Kingscote.

Making his first appearance since finishing down the field in the Ebor at York last summer, the six-year-old knuckled down to win with something to spare.

Williams was at Ludlow, where he also saddled a winner, and said: “I was very impressed with Enemy’s run. He’d had a wind op after the Ebor and missed what looked a golden opportunity at Newcastle last month when they abandoned racing. I was really concerned having him there (in Dubai).

“It hadn’t been my intention to run in this race but I knew we needed a run before he went into the Group races later on in the year.

“He will stay in Dubai as he is engaged in the Red Sea Handicap in Saudi Arabia, which is a possibility.”

Tadhg O’Shea secured his 700th UAE winner aboard veteran sprinter Switzerland in the Dubawi Stakes.

The nine-year-old claimed the Group Three prize in 2021 and last year won the Group One Golden Shaheen on World Cup night.

On riding his 700th winner in the UAE, O’Shea said: “It’s fantastic – I have to pinch myself really. Onwards and upwards – hopefully 701 isn’t too far away.”