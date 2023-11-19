Croke Park scores Monksfield victory for Elliott and Kennedy

Croke Park continued his progression with what was ultimately a clear-cut victory in the John Lynch Carpets & Flooring Monksfield Novice Hurdle at Navan.

In a race dominated by Gordon Elliott runners, the Clonmel maiden winner did have to be asked a question or two in setting about catching stablemate and long-time leader Mel Monroe between the last two flights.

He still had to work to get to Mel Monroe after the final obstacle, but did look like he would do so and in the end the 4-6 favourite was going away at the line to take Grade Three honours.

The gallant Mel Monroe was three and a quarter lengths back in second, with fellow Cullentra inmates Search For Glory and Pinyon Jay third and fourth respectively.

“He’s a lovely horse, Jack (Kennedy) said he probably wants three miles in time. He said he didn’t do a whole lot when he got there, but he did it well and jumped well,” said Elliott.

“We probably don’t have to go three miles yet. He’s a big horse and he’s had two runs now so I might even keep him for (the Grade One in) Naas. I don’t know if I’d be wanting to be going to the well too much. I think he is a nice horse.

“Mel Monroe is a nice mare and has improved an awful lot from Cheltenham. She was just about fit enough to go there and ran well. It looks like she came on again and it was a great run, a nice bit of black type for the boys.

“Search For Glory might come back here for the good handicap hurdle, the €100,000 race. Mel Monroe might come back for that as well, she could step up or drop back in trip.”