Cromwell favouring National Hunt Chase goal for Flooring Porter

Gavin Cromwell is leaning towards running his dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter in the National Hunt Chase at this year’s Cheltenham Festival.

The nine-year-old dominated from the front to lift the Stayers’ crown in 2021 and 2022, but having had to make do with fourth place when bidding for the hat-trick last season, he has this term embarked on a career over fences.

He made a successful start at Cheltenham in October, but has since had his limitations exposed in Grade Two and Grade One company at Punchestown and Leopardstown respectively.

With Cromwell deciding against entering his stable star for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase, he faces a straight choice between the three-mile-six-furlong National Hunt Chase or switching back to the smaller obstacles for the Stayers’ Hurdle, with the former currently his preferred option.

“It (National Hunt Chase) is probably more likely anyway, but we’re keeping an open mind and seeing how things go with everyone else and what way the races are closer to the time,” he said.

“He’s very versatile, so there’s no reason why he couldn’t switch back to the Stayers’ Hurdle.”

Keith Donoghue has taken over in the saddle from Danny Mullins this season, but neither will be eligible to ride in the National Hunt Chase, which is of course confined to amateur jockeys.

Asked whether he had considered who might take the mount if Flooring Porter does line up over fences, Cromwell added: “That is obviously a bit of a dilemma, but we’ll work on that.”