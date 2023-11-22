Cromwell has sights on Grade One glory at Fairyhouse

Letsbeclearaboutit and Encanto Bruno are being readied to bid for Grade One honours at the Bar One Fairyhouse Winter Festival.

Formerly a high-class performer in bumpers and novice hurdles, Letsbeclearaboutit has enjoyed a flying start to his career over fences – impressing on his chasing debut at Gowran Park before dominating his rivals in Grade Three company at Cork.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge will step up to the highest level for the hat-trick bid, with the Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase on December 3 next in his sights.

“He came out of Cork great, it was a good run and he jumped very well, so touch wood we get him to Fairyhouse,” Cromwell said at a press morning at his County Meath base on Wednesday morning.

“He looks like a chaser and I suppose maybe with hindsight we should have gone chasing with him last year, but it is what it is.

“He missed a season with injury after his bumper year and there’s not that many miles on the clock. Hopefully there’s still plenty of good races to be had.

“He’s taken to fences so well you’d have to be optimistic.”

Letsbeclearaboutit could be joined in the Drinmore line-up by his stablemate Perceval Legallois.

The JP McManus-owned gelding made a successful fencing bow at Galway before falling three from home when still a threat to Letsbeclearaboutit at Cork.

Cromwell added: “He could run in the Drinmore as well. Obviously I will have a chat with connections, with Frank (Berry) and JP, but he could run.

“He was running a big race in Cork, it was too far out to call, but he wasn’t finished with.”

Encanto Bruno is the stable’s big hope in the Bar One Racing Royal Bond Novice Hurdle on the same card.

Formerly trained by John McConnell, the five-year-old made an impressive debut for Cromwell at Cheltenham last month and connections are looking forward to raising his sights on home soil.

“He will run in the Royal Bond, all being well. I hope the ground doesn’t get too soft, but so long as it doesn’t get bottomless heavy we’ll give it a go,” said Cromwell.

“He’s very quick over his hurdles in Cheltenham, which I couldn’t believe, as he doesn’t show that type of speed at home.

“He obviously stays well, having won over two-and-a-half, and he has a bit of experience.”

Cromwell also has previous Fairyhouse scorer Redstone in the Royal Bond, but he is unlikely to line up.

“It might just be a step too far. He’s a big horse I like him and if I give him a chance he could be a good horse, but I don’t want to overface him yet,” Cromwell added.