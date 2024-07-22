Cromwell keeping Galway options open for My Mate Mozzie

My Mate Mozzie is set to head to the Galway Festival for his next appearance, before a likely trip across the Irish Sea for the Sky Bet Ebor at York.

Gavin Cromwell’s charge has won on the Flat, over hurdles and over fences, but has yet to claim the major prize his consistency merits.

The eight-year-old has twice finished second at Grade One level over obstacles and was last seen finishing a close-up third on the level in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot.

Cromwell has given his charge options under both codes at Galway, after which he will be readied for an outing in York’s prestigious £500,000 handicap on August 24.

“My Mate Mozzie has an entry in a mile and a half premier handicap at Galway and he’ll also have an entry in the Galway Hurdle, which he finished third in last year,” said the trainer.

“I’m not certain what direction he’s going to go in. We’d like to go to the Ebor as well, but he probably will run in Galway first, as I think it’s three weeks then until the Ebor.

“He ran well in Ascot and that’s a little bit the story of his life – running well without getting his head in front.

“He’s been a great horse for us and does deserve a big one. I’d love to see him get it some day.”