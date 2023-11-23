Cromwell planning Gold run for Stumptown

Stumptown will bid to provide trainer Gavin Cromwell with another big-race victory on British soil in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury on Saturday week.

The County Meath handler has his string firing on all cylinders at present, highlighted by four winners across meetings at Navan and Cheltenham last weekend.

Cromwell also enjoyed a treble at Cheltenham’s October meeting and is eyeing further riches in the UK with Stumptown, who struck gold at Sandown in February before being narrowly beaten by Angels Dawn in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival.

The eight-year-old was subsequently pulled up in the Irish Grand National and has failed to trouble the judge in two outings so far this term at Galway and Listowel – but Cromwell is hopeful he can show his true colours in Berkshire granted suitable conditions.

He said: “His target is to go to Newbury. I hope the ground remains on the nicer side as he certainly doesn’t want it too deep.

“I think the English fences suit as he’s inclined to get in deep to a fence, as he did in Listowel and made a mistake. He seems to be able to get away with it a bit easier in the UK.

“I’m hoping Ahoy Senor stays in as we’d have a lovely weight (10st 2lb).”

The in-form trainer is also poised to send exciting bumper winner Only By Night over hurdles having secured Listed honours at Navan.

It was initially thought the mare would stay competing in bumpers, but given she is already a five-year-old, Cromwell has had a change of heart and indicated her next outing is likely to be over obstacles.

“She is a lovely mare, she’s five and looks a chaser in the making,” he said.

“I think we will go hurdling with her. I was very undecided at the weekend and then Derek O’Connor got off her and said he doesn’t know anything that would beat her in bumpers for the rest for the year.

“That seemed a bold statement and you don’t know what Willie (Mullins) could come up with, but I think we will go hurdling with her because she’s five rising six and if you go hurdling next year, you are six rising seven and then seven rising eight when you are going chasing.”