Cromwell remains cautious but ‘bit more positive’ on Flooring Porter
Gavin Cromwell is feeling more positive about the chance of Flooring Porter being able to defend his Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle crown at Cheltenham.
The dual winner of the race met with a setback last month that forced Cromwell to state his chance of running at the Festival was no better than “50-50″.
However, following a pleasing scan result this week the in-form trainer was able to be slightly more upbeat, without getting carried away.
“We got a bit of good news yesterday and we’re actually back riding him. He’s done a lot of swimming and hasn’t lost too much fitness,” said Cromwell, speaking at Leopardstown on Saturday.
“He’s going to be trotting for a few days, fingers crossed. He had to get a scan and it was good.
“I wouldn’t want to tempt fate, but it’s a bit more positive this week.”
