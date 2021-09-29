Cromwell weighing up autumn options for Sunset Shiraz

Sunset Shiraz has a couple of options left to try to gain a valuable win before the season is out.

The Gavin Cromwell-trained juvenile has some black type to her name but as yet remains a maiden.

She finished second to Agartha in the Debutante Stakes, third in Group One company in the Moyglare and was caught late on by Concert Hall last weekend in the Weld Park Stakes.

“There are a couple of options left for her, it’s whether we try to win a nice one or go back and win a maiden,” said Cromwell

“There is a Listed race at the Curragh she could go for, over a mile for two-year-old fillies, the Staffordstown Stud Stakes on October 10.

“That looks an obvious option but I would just love her to win a race, so we could potentially go for a maiden with her. She’s got huge black type but we’d love to win one.

“I’d have no problem going back up to a mile. She definitely stays it, and when you look at her pedigree, she’ll get it.

“I know she was collared late on last time but she was probably in front a bit long.”

Gavin Cromwell greets Gary Carroll after Quick Suzy’s Ascot win (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Cromwell hit the headlines at Royal Ascot back in June when his Quick Suzy won the Queen Mary.

Since then she took on the boys over six furlongs in France in the Prix Morny and had been in the frame for a spin at Dundalk this week before a trip to the Breeders’ Cup, but she is likely to head straight there now.

“I don’t think she’s going to run before the Breeders’ Cup, I think we’ll just go straight out there now,” said Cromwell.

“That has been her target all year with her having American owners.”