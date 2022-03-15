Crowds are back at Cheltenham – and loving every minute

Crowds returned to the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday following a year when racing’s Olympics had been staged behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

It was in March 2020, just as coronavirus was really taking a grip of the country, that the Jockey Club, owners of Cheltenham racecourse, came in for severe criticism for staging the meeting.

It was labelled a ‘super spreader’ and the fourth days finished in surreal circumstances, with those present aware it could be the last time for a while they would be at such a gathering.

Two years on and the gates opened at 10.30am to a cheer, with some of the first through the doors running to achieve the best possible position – or just possibly to buy the first pint of Guinness (for £7).

Constitution Hill and Nico de Boinville return triumphant (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

As the famous roar which greeted the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle sent them on their way, there was definitely a more throaty vibe to it.

The race was won in scintillating style by Nicky Henderson’s Constitution Hill, who broke Annie Power’s course record from 2016, and Henderson was thrilled to see the place packed to the rafters again.

He said: “It’s just nice to be back here, with all these people. The atmosphere is great and it means a lot to us.”

The feature race of the day, the Champion Hurdle, went the way of Honeysuckle, just like last year – but with one key difference.

Rachael Blackmore returned to a deserted paddock 12 months ago but this time around both superstars were cheered to the rafters.

“Last year was fantastic and we were delighted to be here, but Cheltenham is about the people and they really didn’t let us down,” said Blackmore.

“It was some feeling jumping the last and hearing the crowd. It’s just an incredible place.”

Winning trainer Henry de Bromhead also felt the mare deserved her moment in the spotlight in front of an adoring crowd, who even gave her three cheers on her return.

“It is unbelievable. It is better than last year with the crowd here. It’s amazing. It is a never ending fairytale. It is incredible,” he said.

Rachel Blackmore salutes the crowd on Honeysuckle (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Wire)

“I just really hoped that she could get that Cheltenham roar and it is fantastic that she has got it. She got it in the Mares’ Hurdle, but for this she missed out last year – it is amazing.”

Ian Renton, regional director for Jockey Club racecourses, also hailed the crowd’s return and a new opening-day record of 68,567.

“It’s wonderful to see the racegoers back and they’ve all arrived with a smile on their faces having missed last year.”

He added: “It’s a lovely atmosphere. We think the crowd is between 68-69,000, a record crowd for the first day and they’ve enjoyed it.

“This place needs people, it didn’t feel right last year. The atmosphere makes the Festival, that’s no secret.”

It had been a long two years for many, with some admitting it was their first time racing in 24 months.

Nigel Robson, who was forced to miss the meeting last year for the first time since 1989, said: “I haven’t been racing since my last day here two years ago.

“Cheltenham is different to everywhere else, especially in March, and I didn’t want to go somewhere else first and not feel that excitement.

“It’s great to be back.”