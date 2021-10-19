Crowley at the double – thanks to 1-40 shot Tarhib

Jim Crowley continued his fine form with a quickfire double at Yarmouth – completed on one of the shortest-priced winners in racing history.

Crowley, who rode a high-profile treble at Ascot on Champions Day over the weekend, duly hit the mark again with 1-40 shot Tarhib in the Racing To School Celebrates 20 Years Novice Stakes.

His first winner on the Yarmouth card came from the opposite end of the market, though, as Jane Chapple-Hyam’s Heat Of The Moment belied odds of 33-1 to score by two and a half lengths in the British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Crowley was impressed with the winning debut from the juvenile, owned and bred by Kirsten Rausing.

He told Sky Sports Racing: “She did it really well. First time out, and it’s a lot for the two-year-olds today – the wind is gale-force on the straight, and the stalls are whistling.

“She was very good, very professional – she went through the gears quickly.

“She was travelling nicely. There was a strong headwind – but when I did pull her out, she picked up well.”

Rausing is hoping she has another classy filly in her famous green and white colours.

She said: “I’ve been here with Madame Chiang, who won this very race and went on to win the Musidora.

“I am delighted with this filly today. She is my first filly with Jane Chapple-Hyam, so she’s our first joint runner, and we couldn’t have had a better start – I’m absolutely thrilled.

We hope to see her in some good races next year if everything goes right

“I think she’s highly-representative of her sire, Bobby’s Kitten – who has a very solid, quiet temperament himself and often makes them like that.

“I think that’s it for the year – we hope to see her in some good races next year if everything goes right.”

William Haggas’ Tarhib was an appropriately convincing four-length winner, barely breaking out of a canter to see off her four opponents.

The Shadwell Estate three-year-old was chalked up at 1-50 shortly before the off – odds that put her within touching distance of the shortest-priced winner ever, a record held by Victory Spin who scored at 1-66 in a 1999 Beverley maiden for Frankie Dettori and Luca Cumani.

Tarhib eased to a mere 1-40, before getting the job done with ease – from 66-1 runner-up Show Me Now.

Pocket The Profit was then a welcome success for Ryan Moore, claiming the Free Replays On attheraces.com Nursery Handicap as 9-4 favourite.

It was Moore’s first winner in 46 days – while Pocket The Profit, by contrast, has been in fine form and was completing a four-timer.