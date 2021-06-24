Crowley chalks up Nottingham double for Shadwell

Jim Crowley took the riding honours at Nottingham with a double on Asadjumeirah and Taraashoq for his retained owners Shadwell Estate.

The former champion jockey had just one winner at Royal Ascot last week, compared to six in 2020, but his two at Colwick Park showed he has plenty of ammunition provided by Shadwell.

Both his winners gave the impression more success may well come their way.

Asadjumeirah (5-1) appreciated the step up to six furlongs to register a second career success in the Watch Irish Racing On RacingTV Handicap.

Taking on six older rivals, the Owen Burrows-trained three-year-old suggested he was on the upgrade with this victory on his third start this term.

Strongbowe, the 11-10 favourite and 2lb well in despite a 5lb penalty, could not get to the winner – who prevailed by half a length.

Crowley said: “Physically he has done well. I rode him here two runs ago (in April), and even between then and now he feels like he has done well.

“Last year he wasn’t much to sit on. He was a scrawny little thing, but he’s filling into a nice horse now. It was nice to get his head in front – the step up to six suited him. Before, he wasn’t strong enough to get home over six – but he is now.

“That was a good performance for him. He’s going in the right direction, and I hope he can continue to progress.”

Taraashoq could finish only fifth behind the exciting Baaeed, in the same colours, at Leicester on his reappearance – but he had no trouble in getting off the mark in the Bet At racingtv.com Novice Stakes.

Jim Crowley was in double-winning form at Nottingham (PA Wire)

William Haggas’ 9-4 favourite led a furlong out and galloped on strongly to hold Mo’assess by a length and a half.

Crowley said: “I was very pleased – they went a nice gallop.

“He was always doing enough – and he lost a front shoe, which probably didn’t help him. You can always tell when they lose a shoe. It’s like letting air out of a tyre.

“His pedigree says he’ll get a bit further, no problems. He looks a nice type of horse, and that race at Leicester looks good.

“I’ve not had chance to ride Baaeed this year. But he set some very good fractions at Newmarket last time, and he looks very exciting.”

South Audley (14-1) reaped the benefit of his racecourse experience to get off the mark on his third start in the racing.com Restricted Maiden Stakes.

South Audley after opening his account in a six-furlong maiden at Nottingham

The Richard Hannon-trained youngster made his debut early this month, and was then third at Lingfield 10 days ago.

He put that to good use to comfortably defeat 6-5 favourite Last Hoorah by two and a quarter lengths, in the hands of Pat Dobbs.

“It’s a big step forward from his first two runs,” said the winning jockey.

“He’s always shown a fair amount of ability at home. He’ll get better as he gets stronger. I don’t think he needs to go further.”

Injazati (6-4 favourite) confirmed the promise of his two previous runs to open his account in pleasing fashion in the racingtv.com Novice Stakes, under Louis Steward.

The Charlie Fellowes-trained colt was always close to the pace set by Diavolo,, before going on in the final furlong and scoring by a length and a quarter.

“He’s a horse I’ve held in high regard at home,” said Steward.

“He’s been working well, but it’s just been about of getting him to run his race the right way. He’s still very raw.

Injazati reurns to the winner's enclosure after his success in a 10-furlong novice stakes

“We didn’t go much of a gallop, and he was caught on heels a few times. When I pulled him out it took him half a furlong to get into top gear – but when he did, he really took off.”

Favourite backers were rewarded when Dickens was awarded the Racing TV Profits Returned To Racing Handicap following a stewards’ inquiry.

The 9-4 shot, trained by Alan King and ridden by David Probert, was beaten a nose by 28-1 outsider Muhalhel – but the officials deemed interference had taken place and reversed the placings.

Mulhalhel’s jockey Kieran O’Neill was banned for two days (July 8 and 11) for careless riding.

Tyler Heard was seen to good effect when taking the Farewell And Thank You Steve Jeffries Handicap on Boudica Bay (100-30 favourite) for trainer Eric Alston.

Steel An Icon (5-1) completed a four-timer in the Racing TV Extra ‘Hands N Heels’ Apprentice Handicap. He has provided winning jockey Rose Dawes with all three of her career victories so far.