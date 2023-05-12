Crown remains on course for Sandown return
Last year’s Derby hero Desert Crown will make his long-awaited comeback in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown on Thursday week, connections have confirmed.
The unbeaten son of Nathaniel has not been seen since defeating Hoo Ya Mal at Epsom in June, having suffered an ankle injury.
However, the unseasonably wet spring has caused problems for many trainers, with Sir Michael Stoute unable to use Newmarket’s grass gallops.
The Saeed Suhail-owned Desert Crown will still take his chance in the 10-furlong contest, however.
Bruce Raymond, racing manager to the owner, said: “He runs in the Brigadier for sure.
“We have tried to get him on the grass, but everywhere is closed, so we might have to use something on Racecourse Side, I don’t know. I can’t think it will be any issue.
“But he is in good shape, the horse looks good and all has gone to plan, from what I have been told.”
The Brigadier Gerard is a race Stoute has farmed over the years, winning it 11 times – most recently with Bay Bridge last year, who went on to land the Champion Stakes.
