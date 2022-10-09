Crypto Force could be one to hit Group One mark for Amo Racing

Patience looks to be key for Beresford Stakes scorer Crypto Force, with Kia Joorabchian stating next year will be when the strapping son of Time Test will be at his best.

Having claimed the scalp of Aidan O’Brien’s Auguste Rodin on debut, Joorabchian opened his chequebook and spent £900,000 at the Goffs Londan Sale to ensure the youngster would run in the purple silks of his Amo Racing operation in the future.

Returned to the track somewhat quickly in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, the expensive purchase struggled to land a telling blow finishing seventh.

But given plenty of time to find himself, the Michael O’Callaghan-trained colt returned with a vengeance in the Beresford Stakes to end the master of Ballydoyle’s 11-year stranglehold on the Group Two prize.

A run in the Vertem Futurity Stakes at Doncaster was mooted in the aftermath of success and although the successful businessman and football agent refuses to rule out a trip to Town Moor, the focus is on Crypto Force’s three-year-old old campaign.

“It is possible he goes to Doncaster, but we may wait until next year,” said Joorabchian.

“He is a big strong horse and we had to give him plenty of time after Ascot.

“I think the time really worked for him and so I think if we give a little bit more time, we’ll see how he goes. I’m not ruling out Doncaster, but he will be a horse for next year.”

Despite being one of the biggest spenders at the sales in the past few seasons and their colours being a regular sight in all the major races throughout the world, the wait for a first Amo Racing Group One winner goes on.

They came close to Classic success when Mojo Star was second in both the Derby and St Leger in 2021, and Joorabchian envisages Crypto Force running in such races if continuing on an upward curve.

“We’ve competed in all the Classics, we just have seconditis. Hopefully, Derbys, St Legers, stuff like that, he could be in those races next year.”

One of Amo Racing’s standard bearers this season has been Persian Force who has won three of his seven starts this season and placed three times at Group One level.

Richard Hannon’s youngster started by winning the Brocklesby at Doncaster back in March and is set to run once more this season at the Breeders’ Cup before a decision is made whether his future lies on track as a three-year-old or in the breeding sheds.

“He’ll go to the Breeders’ Cup and then we’ll make a decision after that,” continued Joorabchian

“He’ll go for the Juvenile Turf Sprint. I think he has enough speed. Frankie (Dettori) rode him in the Prix Morny and said he has a lot of speed and even when Rossa (Ryan) rode him in the Middle Park he said the speed is right there.

“He has been unlucky, I think. The horse deserves to have won a Group One, but he has finished second in all of them and has never really run a bad race the entire year. He has done everything his father (Mehmas) has done plus more. He has just been a trooper for us, incredible, he’s been a fantastic little horse and never stops.”

Even though sales season is in full swing and the Amo Racing empire is ever expanding with new blood being sought out, Joorabchian reveals there is still a plethora of this year’s cohort yet to meet the racetrack and he is excited to see what they can do when debuting before the season draws to a close.

He said: “We’ve got about 15-20 unraced two-year-olds and I’m looking forward to seeing them come through.

“There are a lot of horses that are coming out now, Alex The Great, King Of Steel, these are horses that we have been waiting for all year. We are not expecting them to win at this early stage, but hopefully they will have good runs.”