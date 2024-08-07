Crystal Black out to extend winning run at Leopardstown

Crystal Black could book a trip to the Melbourne Cup when the Royal Ascot hero lines up for the Xin Gin Ballyroan Stakes at Leopardstown on Thursday evening.

Trained by Gerard Keane, the six-year-old was both a popular and convincing winner of the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at the Royal meeting in the hands of the handler’s son, Irish champion jockey Colin Keane.

He has since been freshened up, with an Australian adventure for ‘the race that stops a nation’ cited as the long-term aim.

However, before thoughts can turn to Flemington in November, the gelding Keane describes as “the best horse we’ve ever had” has to come through his first assignment at group level, where he will be attempting to continue a four-race winning run.

Keane said: “He’s been unbelievable and the best horse we’ve ever had. When he first came, he gave us a bit of trouble and some little niggly things, but once he came right, he’s been great. He’s been a superstar for us.

“He will qualify for Melbourne if he finishes in the first three.”

There is a field of four heading to post for the Group Three event, with Crystal Black having to concede 10lb to Aidan O’Brien’s Marble City Stakes winner The Euphrates. Adrian Murray’s Crypto Force and Johnny Murtagh’s Safecracker complete the line-up.

“We gave him a nice break after Ascot and he’s been freshened up and put on a good bit of weight,” continued Keane.

“He’s ready to go again now but obviously he has to give 10lb to the three-year-old (The Euphrates) and that is the only thing I would worry about. On all known form, he has the other two covered.”

The other group action at the Dublin track is the Bahrain Turf Club Desmond Stakes, where one-time Classic hope Ylang Ylang drops back both in distance and class representing Ballydoyle.

Beaten only a length in the 1000 Guineas on her return to action, the daughter of Frankel was then sent off the 11-8 favourite for the Oaks when finishing down the field at Epsom on her next start.

She now reverts to a mile, the distance she scooped Group One honours at as a two-year-old.

Ylang Ylang’s biggest danger could be provided by Joseph O’Brien’s upwardly mobile Galen, who makes the move into deeper waters after two convincing victories of late.

“He’s stepping up but he has earned that and he is coming off the back of two very good wins,” said O’Brien.

“Even for a group race, it looks a very hot race, but we’re looking forward to the step up in class with him.”

The consistent Lord Massusus returns to the Irish capital to defend his crown for Joseph Murphy, with Breeders’ Cup runner-up Mountain Bear in the mix as the Ballydoyle second string.