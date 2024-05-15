Crystal delights after charging to Jorvik triumph

A return to York in August is likely to be top of the agenda for Crystal Delight after he benefited from a fine front-running ride from Jim Crowley in the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Jorvik Stakes.

With the winner guaranteed a spot in the £500,000 Ebor later in the summer, competition is always hot in the mile-and-a-half contest, but Crowley dominated it from pillar to post.

Raised 9lb after an easy win at Epsom under similar tactics, he has taken his form to a new level since joining Harry Eustace from the retired William Jarvis.

Sent off the 18-5 favourite, Crowley was handed an easy time on the front end and while Kihavah did his best to chase him down in the straight, Crystal Delight was not for catching and had pulled four and three-quarter lengths clear by the time he passed the line.

Another hefty rise from the handicapper surely awaits, but the five-year-old is clearly on the crest of a wave.

Eustace said: “If you’d envisaged a way for the race to be run that was it and I thought the draw (stall 10) was a help as it gives you the space and the time to go where you want. Once he got the lead, he just got into a lovely rhythm and he’s all about rhythm this horse.

“At the start of the year I thought a mile and six would be within his remit and the Ebor is certainly on the radar. It’ll be hard, but I’d love to give it a try and I think it’ll be the plan.

“I don’t know (about Royal Ascot), ridden that way is how he really enjoys it and I’m not sure Ascot would suit. We’ll work back from the Ebor probably, rather than Ascot.

“William kindly gave us the nod, he told us all about the horse and that’s helped in his training and we bear the fruits of it today, I suppose.”