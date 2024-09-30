Cunha favouring QEII test for Newmarket victor Prague

Prague appears increasingly likely to be supplemented for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes following his Group Two victory at Newmarket on Friday.

Bought out of Aidan O’Brien’s yard for 10,000 guineas as an unraced three-year-old last October, the son of Galileo has made huge strides this season, progressing from a 40-1 debut victory at Sandown to a dominant display in the Joel Stakes over the Rowley Mile.

South African trainer Dylan Cunha reports his stable star to have taken those exertions in his stride and he is now eyeing a tilt at Group One glory on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot.

He said: “He seems to have come out of the race in good form, nice and fresh and looks happy.

“I think he’s most likely to go for the QEII. There’s been a bit of talk about the Breeders’ Cup because he’s got so much gate speed and so much speed, but I think the ground will be right for him in the QEII.

“The confirmations are tomorrow (Tuesday), so we’ll know what stays in and what comes out and we can make a decision after that, but I’d say we’re leaning towards that.”

Prague carries the colours of Cunha’s Italian head lad Amedeo Dal Pos, who will need to stump up the required £70,000 to add him to the QEII field.

Cunha added: “I think it will be good for the horse, good for me and good for everyone.

“He’s on the way up while other horses are maybe on the way down at this time of year and we know he will handle soft ground.”

The trainer revealed in the immediate aftermath of Prague’s Newmarket triumph that connections had turned down offers for the colt and that it would take “life-changing money” for him to be sold.

When asked whether he had received further bids since the weekend, he said: “It’s been very quiet, interestingly – I think I scared them off!”