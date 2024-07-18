Cunningham keen on There’s Bowl bid

Yah Mo Be There is trusted to bounce back in the Ire-Incentive – Pays To Buy Irish Rose Bowl Stakes at Newbury.

The Mohaather colt made his debut at York in May, contesting a six-furlong novice and going down by just a head from Karl Burke’s Andesite.

The first two home were well clear of the rest of the field, though among the trailing group there have been two subsequent winners in Adrian Keatley’s Asktheboss and Richard Fahey’s Loom.

Yah Mo Be There headed next to Royal Ascot for the Coventry Stakes in June, but was luckless in the Group Two when hampered after leaving the stalls and eventually came home 18th of 22 runners.

Owner Phil Cunningham, landlord of the Sefton Lodge yard from which Yah Mo Be There is trained by Richard Spencer, hopes the Ascot run can now be discounted at Listed level at Newbury.

“He’s been great, I’m in New York at the moment on business and I’m flying back tomorrow morning to head straight to Newbury, I’m excited to see him run again,” he said.

“His debut was quite a hot race and I think he ran a fantastic race, it was one of those where he could have and possibly should have won.

“Of course we take nothing away from the winner, they were quite clear of the rest of the field and I was really excited going into the Coventry at Royal Ascot.

“I thought he had a proper chance, my best chance of the week, but it never really panned out for him from the start.

“He was interfered with breaking out of the gates and then he was left on the wrong side of the track to run on his own and he never really seemed to settle.

“We’ve put a line through that and we’re really excited to see him run tomorrow, hopefully we can kick on from there.”

Alice Haynes has entered Big Cyril in the race, a bay son of No Nay Never who was third on debut at Yarmouth in late May.

The winner of that race, George Boughey’s El Burhan, won a Beverley novice by six and a half lengths on his subsequent start and Big Cyril was a winner next time out too when taking an Ayr maiden by nearly three lengths.

The horse he beat, Fahey’s Uncle Don, franked that form when striking on his next start, another performance that bodes well for Haynes’ runner at Newbury.

“The more the ground dries up the better, some nice, hot weather would suit us,” she said.

“He’s a horse that has stepped up from his first run to his second run and he won very impressively last time.

“We think a lot of him and hopefully he’s step forward again for tomorrow’s run.

“The form around him has shaped up nicely and that’s a great positive, it does boost him.”

Hugo Palmer is represented by Dubai Bling, a Dark Angel colt who won the first start of his career at Haydock and was then beaten only half a length in a Windsor novice last month.

“This is a big step up in class for him, but he’s done very well and he’s been working nicely at home,” the trainer said.

“He’s done nothing wrong all his life, so we have our fingers crossed.”

At the head of the market is Godolphin and Charlie Appleby’s Symbol Of Honour, who was sixth in the Coventry, with Richard Hannon’s Principality also prominent in the betting.

Spirit Of Leros, Two Shoes, Jungle Drums, Calyxoh and I Got Soul complete the field.