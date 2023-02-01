Cuthbert Dibble trumps Leicester rivals

Cuthbert Dibble made it third time lucky at Leicester when taking the EBF British Stallion Studs ‘National Hunt’ Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday.

The Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained 6-4 favourite had finished third behind some useful rivals at the track in his two hurdles outings so far and thrived for the step up in trip in this two-and-a-half-mile contest to record an easy 19-length success in the hands of the trainer’s son Sam.

The race served as a qualifier for the final of the EBF series at Sandown om March 11 and his handler confirmed that would be the target for this talented five-year-old, who Twiston-Davies envisages becoming a three-mile chaser in time.

He said: “He’s been superb both times here before when showing he needed further and the step up in trip has definitely helped him.

“He’s a stayer and he outstayed them all today – they went quick early on and he outstayed them.

“The idea is he is a three-mile chaser and I think he is definitely that in the making.”

On Sandown, he added: “We would certainly look at that. He may have to have four runs to go there and in which case we will have one more.”

Leicestershire-based owners Graham and Alison Jelley have enjoyed plenty of success with horses trained by Twiston-Davies in the past and were delighted to see their latest charge strike a telling blow at their local track.

“It got a little bit frustrating when he was running well but not quite winning over two miles, but we always knew he needed further and today the proof was in the pudding,” said Graham Jelley.

“It’s our local track and Nigel tries to keep his owners local in their novice stages if we can. We’ve had a good lot of success here, it’s a nice track for novices, whether that is over hurdles or fences.”

Milton Harris was not at Leicester to see Jacamar (2-1 favourite) make a drop in class count to grind out victory in the Leicester Racecourse Ideal Conference Venue Handicap Chase, but was thrilled to hear the news and hopes the victory restores the eight-year-old’s confidence before a return to more challenging company.

He said: “He was due a win and ran a really creditable race in a hot handicap at Cheltenham last time.

“On his day he’s a solid Saturday afternoon handicapper, but we wanted to give him a confidence booster and I suppose we will go back to somewhere like Kempton for a bit better race on a weekend now.

Mark and Maria Adams are very big supporters of our yard and I'm delighted to get another winner for them

“I am delighted and the horse has been a sensation, he’s been very good for the yard and for the owners. Mark and Maria Adams are very big supporters of our yard and I’m delighted to get another winner for them.”

Jacamar was part one of a Paddy Brennan double, with Fergal O’Brien’s Accidental Legend providing the second leg in the concluding Next Meeting @leicesterraces Thursday 16th February Handicap Hurdle.

The win brought up a hat-trick for the Shirocco gelding, who was sent off the 13-8 second favourite and relished the testing conditions.

“He’s owned by my sponsor Nic Brereton of Bresbet, so there’s always a little bit more pressure when it’s for someone putting so much for the yard,” said O’Brien.

“But I was delighted with him today, he’s a lovely horse who will hopefully take to fences at some point – a long-distance chaser is what he will be.

“Paddy says that ground felt good on him today, so if it dried up at all we’d finish him up – he’s a proper winter horse. He wasn’t stopping and Paddy knew what he had underneath him. He loves an old battle and it’s great that he stuck his neck out.”

Another horse to enjoy the deep ground was David Pipe’s Heure De Gloire (100-30) who was given a fine ride from Tom Scudamore to make all in the racingtv.com Golden Miller Mares’ Handicap Hurdle, while the opening Leicester Racecourse Ideal Self-Hire Wedding Venue Claiming Hurdle went the way of Samuel Drinkwater’s No Rematch (9-4).

The Best Ticket Deals Online @ leicesterracecourse.co.uk Novices’ Handicap Chase was claimed by Pam Sly’s Mixedwave (7-2), who jumped excellently in the hands of Alex Edwards to open his chasing account at the second time of asking.

“It was only his second run over fences, but he’s slow. I couldn’t believe they made him nearly favourite because he’s so slow,” said Sly.

“He had no weight but Alex Edwards gave him an excellent ride – he’s some horseman.

“I have to thank Paul O’Brien because he has schooled him and schooled him until he was nearly foot perfect.”