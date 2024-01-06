Da Capo strikes for Cork Glory

Padraig Butler’s Da Capo Glory struck on his seasonal debut to land the EASYFIX Handicap Hurdle at Cork.

The seven-year-old has not been seen since pulling up in the Galway Hurdle in August last year but took no time in hitting his stride this time around.

Under conditional rider Darragh Allen the gelding started a 9-2 chance and toughed it out to prevail by a head on testing soft to heavy ground.

“It is his first run for five months and Darragh (Allen) knows him very well having won a bumper and maiden hurdle on him,” said Butler.

“We couldn’t look past him with his 7lb claim on that ground, which is worth its weight in gold.”

He went on: “This horse was my first winner, he is still flying the flag and is a mighty horse. He isn’t big but is very well bred and jumps hurdles very well.

“He pulled up in the Galway Hurdle when they went a million (miles per hour) and we were behind and beaten after the first hurdle. He didn’t really get a race though but the thing about him is he can hit flat spots in his races.

“He ran well when finishing fourth in the Red Mills Hurdle at Gowran last year and that is an option again.”

Willie Mullins’ Largy Hill got off the mark over obstacles when winning the ITM Irish Stallion Trail 12-13 January Maiden Hurdle under Paul Townend.

The bay is a bumper winner who finished second on his hurdles debut at Navan in November, a run he improved for as he secured a two-and-three-quarter-length victory over Oscars Brother as the 1-2 favourite.

“He stayed nicely, travelled well and with the ground being testing, had to do things right which he did,” said Townend.

“He improved from a good first run (over hurdles) and we were hoping he would improve at this distance.

“He was professional in everything he did and stayed very nicely. That ground is hard work and when I got there, he sized up the last himself. I’d imagine that that is his distance, as the way he races he has no problem with three miles.”

The other maiden hurdle on the card, the Happy New Year From All At Cork Maiden Hurdle, went the way of Thomas Cooper’s D Art D Art, a three-and-a-quarter length victor under Donagh Meyler at 100-30.

The chestnut was well beaten on his hurdles debut at Naas but returned to action at Cork to claim a second career success to add to his prior bumper win last term.

“We dropped him in at Naas but he got crowded and with more light today, jumped savage and was deadly,” said Cooper.

“Ricky Doyle schooled him over hurdles before he ran at Naas and said he never saw a horse go from A to B as quick.

“Sean (Flanagan, on Will Wilde) took him on early doors today and while he was gaining on the flat, my fella was gaining over the jumps. He was low and quick.

“His form is on heavy but yielding ground shouldn’t inconvenience him. I didn’t think beyond today and it is hard to know where to go now.”

Thomas Gibney’s Flamborough won the Annual Membership Available Rated Novice Hurdle as the evens favourite under Darragh O’Keeffe.

“It was a very suitable race and was almost made for him. It’s great if you have a horse who fits into these novice rated races and he did. He didn’t travel great in the race so we are delighted to get the result,” said Gibney.

Ellmarie Holden’s Jet Setting Johnny took the Quays Bar And Bistro Fermoy And The Stables Bar Carrigaline Beginners Chase under Hugh Morgan at 100-30.

The performance was the gelding’s third start over fences and he prevailed by half a length over the two-and-a-half-mile trip.

“That was a long time coming but we got there in the end and Hugh, who is with me full-time now, knows him inside out,” Holden said.

“It looked positive coming here today from a good run the last day although we were concerned about the ground.

“The initial plan was to sell him after point-to-pointing him but that didn’t work out although he is for sale now.”

The 12-year-old R’evelyn Pleasure showed he had plenty to offer still with a half-length triumph in the EASYFIX Handicap Chase.

Partnered by Mark McDonagh, the 13-2 chance was the winner of a veterans’ race at Limerick eight days ago and clearly came out of that contest ready to go again.

“I had to run him back so quick as he came out of Limerick well. They went no gallop at Limerick, he found things so easy so I had to run him,” said O’Brien.

“He ran well in this race a few years ago and I liked him coming today as it was a small field and Mark kept it simple. He toughed it out well and is really enjoying his racing.”