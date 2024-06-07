Dallas Star on the sidelines having met with Derby setback

Dallas Star’s disappointing run in the Derby can be put down to an injury picked up in the race which is likely to rule him out for the rest of the season.

A surprise winner of the Ballysax Stakes for Adrian Murray in testing conditions, it was assumed his finish in 14th pace was down to the much quicker ground.

However, Murray has revealed that while he was unsuited by conditions, he also returned with a problem.

“Dallas Star picked up a bit of an injury unfortunately and I’d say he won’t run again now this year,” said Murray.

“I know the ground had gone a bit quick for him, but he’s a better horse than that.”

Murray is looking forward to the upcoming Royal Ascot meeting having saddled his first winner there last year with Valiant Force at 150-1. He is once again on a team which could be as big as 10, all for Kia Joorabchian’s Amo Racing.

“We’re hoping to have nine or 10 going. Arizona Blaze will go, he’ll probably go over six furlongs in the Coventry,” he said.

“We’ve a nice two-year-old filly in California Dreamer, she’ll either go Queen Mary or the Albany and of course there’s Valiant Force.

“We’ll split him and Bucanero Fuerte up so Valiant Force will probably run over five with Bucanero in the Commonwealth Cup, but none of these plans are set in stone just yet, we’re still over a week away and a lot can change.”

Murray also revealed a new addition to the team in the former David Loughnane-trained sprinter Go Bears Go, who had a short spell in America for Wesley Ward.

“Go Bears Go is with us now, he’s back from America. We did have him in a race the other day but I’m not sure where he’ll go, I’ll have to talk to Kia,” said Murray.

“Crypto Force ran well in the Tattersalls Gold Cup. He finished in front of Elegant Man, but when we galloped them the week before Elegant Man galloped all over him. Unfortunately for him the ground went against him, he’d have been all right the day before, but it was just a little soft for him. There’s every chance he’ll get his ground at Ascot, possibly in the Hardwicke.”