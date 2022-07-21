Dance In The Grass looks to have bright future

Dance In The Grass has some lofty targets on her radar after maintaining her unbeaten record in the European Bloodstock News EBF Star Stakes at Sandown.

A winner on debut over the same seven furlongs at 20-1 last month, the Mark and Charlie Johnston-trained daughter of Cracksman was slowly away on this occasion and found herself at the rear of the field.

On settling down Silvestre de Sousa only had one behind him as Ipanema Princess set stiff fractions in front. But as a few found trouble in running, De Sousa brought his mount wide in the straight.

The 11-4 favourite quickened nicely to hit the front and then had to be tough to see off Charlie Appleby’s Fairy Cross by three-quarters of a length, earning a 25-1 quote for the Qipco 1000 Guineas with Betfair.

“It was Plan Z as she missed the break and was a lot further back than intended, but I was impressed as she had to make a lot of ground up,” said Charlie Johnston.

“Because she made such a big effort I thought she was going to pay for that in the last 150 yards, but she managed to find even more so it was impressive.

“She’s by Cracksman so you wouldn’t expect her to be doing this already but even though it’s a small sample size, the Cracksmans are making an impression – we’ve got three and two have won and the other will be out soon.

“She’s in the Debutante and Moyglare in Ireland. I suspect her next run will either be the Moyglare (Curragh) or the May Hill at Doncaster. Those look the two best options for her.

“They are in September which is a far way away, but if anything you’d think she would improve for going a mile.”

Sir Michael Stoute’s Nostrum was installed at 20-1 by Coral for the 2000 Guineas following a winning debut in the Martin Densham Memorial EBF Maiden Stakes.

Ryan Moore was keen to be handy early on and the son of Kingman and he bounded clear to win by three lengths.

“He’d gone nicely at home. He’s a big horse so I thought he might be a little raw and if he started slow he might not get organised at all,” Moore told Racing TV of the Juddmonte-owned 13-2 winner.

“We had the Godolphin horse (Golden Speech) close to us so I was able to follow him and get a good position.

“I thought the ground would be quicker but it rode good to soft, so a nice big horse like him it allowed him to get organised.

“He was left in front a long way out because the Godolphin horse had a look at something two out and stopped which meant I was left in front when I didn’t want to be, but he kept lengthening and you’d have to be delighted with what he’s done.

“I think there’s plenty of improvement in him, but he’s probably more of a three-year-old than a two-year-old. He’d have no problem going a mile and he may get further.”