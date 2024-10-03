Dancer to kick off Bahrain prep with Darley date
Spirit Dancer will follow the same route as 12 months ago and tune up for his defence of the Bahrain International Trophy at Newmarket next week.
Co-owned by former Manchester United manger Sir Alex Ferguson, Spirit Dancer has previously enjoyed a profitable time in the Middle East, winning in Bahrain before also lifting the Neom Turf Cup in Saudi Arabia.
Connections will bid for further riches on the international stage this winter but first the seven-year-old son of Frankel – who was also bred by Ferguson – will head to the Rowley Mile to run in the Space Blues Darley Stakes on October 12, a race in which he finished fourth last year.
Fahey said: “Spirit Dancer is in great form. He will have a prep run at Newmarket in the Darley Stakes, following the same route that he took last year.
“We all had an amazing trip and experience in Bahrain and the team are really looking forward to going back this year.”
There are 61 initial entries for the $1million Bahrain International Trophy on November 15, with notable names including Aidan O’Brien’s Luxembourg, John and Thady Gosden’s Nashwa and James Fanshawe’s Derby runner-up Ambiente Friendly.
