Danny Cook waiting for eye specialist appointment
Danny Cook remains on the sidelines as he awaits an appointment to assess his eye injury.
The original problem stemmed from a fall at Market Rasen in October which required 60 stitches in his face.
Cook returned to action in November but has not ridden since taking a fall from Definitly Red in the Rehearsal Chase at Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth meeting.
He gave up his rides the following day at Carlisle, citing impaired vision, and is now awaiting an appointment with an eye specialist to see if the situation can be improved.
“There’s still no news – obviously I’m waiting on an appointment, because everything has been put on the back-burner due to Covid,” said Cook.
“I’ve no date and no indication when I might get one. Literally nothing is happening – but what can you do, bigger things are going on elsewhere in the world.
“I’m healthy, that’s the main thing.”