Dante bid possible for The Foxes
A crack at York’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes appears to be on the cards for The Foxes following his second on reappearance in the Craven Stakes.
The Andrew Balding-trained colt cost 440,000 guineas as a yearling and went someway to justifying that price-tag when following up his maiden success at Goodwood with victory in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket in his final appearance at two.
The form of that Group Two triumph got a boost when runner-up Dubai Mile successfully stepped up to 10 furlongs in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud and The Foxes will likely now be given his own opportunity to shine at that distance following a pleasing return at Newmarket.
Tackling a mile in the Craven, he travelled smoothly before giving way to Karl Burke’s 2000 Guineas contender Indestructible in the closing stages – a run that will have blown away any cobwebs before a trip to the Knavesmire on May 18.
“He’s a lovely horse. In hindsight I wish I had just followed Indestructible a bit longer,” said Oisin Murphy – who rode The Foxes on the Rowley Mile.
“We felt before the race he would stay a mile and a quarter well and Andrew (Balding) and Alastair Donald (racing manager for owners King Power Racing) mentioned he will probably go for the Dante.
“He’s by Churchill who is a son of Galileo and his best distance was over a mile and we also know the family – we had Bangkok who is the half-brother. He is a lovely horse.”
