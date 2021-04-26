Dante date for Hurricane Lane

Charlie Appleby’s unbeaten colt Hurricane Lane will put his Classic credentials on the line in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

Unbeaten in two outings, the son of Frankel comfortably got the better of a much more experienced rival at Newbury on just his second outing.

That display persuaded Appleby that it was worth stepping up in class with a colt – who was recently added to the Cazoo Derby field.

“The Dante is usually a very good trial for the Derby, and Hurricane Lane is worthy of having a crack at it,” said Appleby.

The Newmarket trainer has plenty of depth to his three-year-old squad this season. He is set to be doubly represented in the 2000 Guineas by Master Of The Seas and One Ruler, and supplied the second and third in the Sandown Classic Trial in Adayar and Yibir.

“On all evidence so far, Adayar is going to appreciate stepping up in trip, which could be in the Lingfield Derby Trial,” he told www.godolphin.com.

“But he doesn’t want the ground too quick, so he has the Dante at York as alternative.

“I was very pleased with Yibir’s seasonal debut. He is only going to get better when he gets to a mile and a half, which he will get in the Chester Vase, his next race.

“I also plan to send Wirko (Epsom’s Blue Riband Trial winner) to Chester for the Dee Stakes. It will be more good experience for him. The Epsom race was a ‘win and you’re in’ for the Derby — we already know he can handle the track.

La Barrosa, who chased home Master Of The Seas in the Craven, will head for the French Guineas.

Appleby added: “He has done well since the Craven, and it is best to put a line though his previous run in France in the Criterium International at Saint-Cloud (when fifth). He did not like the heavy ground.

“We are very encouraged by the signs so far and excited with what we have. We are always looking for the next three-year-old champion, and we are very happy the way this group are developing.”