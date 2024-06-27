Darnation back on home ground for Hoppings assignment

Karl Burke’s German Guineas winner Darnation turns her hand to the all-weather in the Jenningsbet In Delves Hoppings Fillies’ Stakes at Newcastle on Friday.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot was twice a Group winner as a two-year-old, taking the Prestige Fillies’ Stakes at Goodwood and the May Hill at Doncaster before finishing fifth at the top level in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp.

She contested the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her first run of the term and was well beaten, coming home ahead of only two rivals, but she bounced back when heading to Dusseldorf to win the German equivalent of the race by two and a quarter lengths.

Now back on home turf in Group Three company, the three-year-old will step up in trip from a mile to 10 furlongs ahead of a planned return to Dusseldorf for the German Oaks.

“She’s in good order and looks great. We’re stepping up in trip, mainly because we’re keen to go back to Dusseldorf for the German Oaks, which is over a mile and three (furlongs),” said Burke.

“She’s never run on the all-weather, but she works on it most weeks and certainly seems to work well enough on it at home. We’re looking forward to seeing her run and hopefully she can put up a good show.”

A key rival, and one with course and distance form, is Sir Mark Prescott’s Tiffany, who runs in the colours of the Elite Racing Club.

Second behind subsequent Neom Turf Cup winner Spirit Dancer in the Racing League last season, Tiffany finished her year with a Listed win in Germany and started 2024 with another when taking a Baden-Baden contest by over four lengths in late May.

Now returning to the all-weather, where she won over this trip last season, the four-year-old has been drawn in stall four and is well fancied ahead of the run.

“Tiffany is a course and distance winner, she’s been a prolific winner. On the official ratings she comes out best,” her Heath House trainer told Sky Sports Racing.

“Her last run was probably a bit better than we realised given how the race worked out. She’s there with every chance, but there are some very nice fillies there, I thought Sapphire Seas and Chic Colombine looked major dangers and I’d have liked to have been drawn wide.

“But if you are best in on the ratings for a Group race with a filly you are very lucky and you must have a pop at it.

“She’s won her last two Listed races and she’s not penalised for that. If I was looking through it as another trainer she’d be one you’d be hoping wouldn’t turn up.

“I hope she continues to progress and I’ve given her some fancy entries.”

Amy Murphy runs Miss Cantik, an all-weather debutant who was second in a Listed contest at Longchamp last season and was most recently seen finishing third when beaten three and a half lengths in the Brigadier Gerard.

“She’s in good form and I thought she ran very well in the Brigadier Gerard last time out,” said Murphy.

“We’re looking forward to running her, the all-weather will be a bit of a new task for her but I’m sure she’ll take it in her stride.”

Sure to be popular will be George Boughey’s Chic Columbine, a three-year-old last seen missing out by just a neck to Breege in the Princess Elizabeth Stakes at Epsom on Derby day.

Charlie Appleby’s Sapphire Seas is also leading fancy, one of two runners for the trainer as he is also set to saddle Shining Jewel.

“We are applying a hood to Sapphire Seas, which will hopefully allow her to do everything the right way round,” the trainer said via the Godolphin website.

“She has been a little disappointing on her last two starts and not finishing her race. Dropping back to a mile and a quarter should suit and, if she can rekindle her best form, it will make her a player.

Darnation ridden by jockey Clifford Lee on their way to winning the Betfred May Hill Stakes during the Betfred St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture date: Thursday September 14, 2023. ( PA Archive )